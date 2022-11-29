After 26 memorable seasons, and 204 wins, Chuck Adamopoulos retires as Central Catholic football coach

“I have been coaching high school football for 41 years, the past 39 of those at Central Catholic,” said Adamopoulos.

He departs with 204 wins, three Super Bowl championships (1997, 1998, and 2013), and 13 Merrimack Valley Conference titles.

After 26 seasons as head coach, but nearly 40 years with the Central Catholic football program in Lawrence, Chuck Adamopoulos announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon.

“After a lot of thought, at this time, I think that it is time for me to take a step back, relax and enjoy life with my friends and especially my family,”

Adamopoulos retires with a career mark of 204-79. In October, he became the 57th head coach in Massachusetts history to join the 200-win club following a 42-21 win over Haverhill.

“There is no doubt that we will miss Chuck’s influence as a coach,” said Central Catholic president Christopher Sullivan. “His legacy will always be the relationships he has with so many of his players, past and present.

“As successful as Chuck has been as a football coach, Chuck’s greatest professional successes are as a person and an educator.” Adamopoulos will continue in his role as a seasoned educator in the business and technology department.

Adamopoulos started his coaching career at his alma mater, Pentucket, for two seasons before joining the Central program as an assistant in 1984. He was elevated to head coach in 1997 and immediately produced back-to-back Super Bowl crowns.

Over Adamopoulos’s tenure, his Central teams were known for their prolific passing offenses and were an annual power in Division 1 North in the previous postseason alignment.

The Raiders lost in the Division 1 Super Bowl last December to Springfield Central and finished 9-3 this season, winning Adamopoulos’s final game on Thanksgiving, 34-12, over Lawrence.

“Coach A is the perfect example of a great, dedicated coach,” said Central Catholic athletic director Zachary Blaszak. “To coach at the same school for 39 years is something that not many people can match, and his success and accolades are amazing during his 26 years leading the Raider football program.”

Adamopoulos said he loved coach football at Central. “It has been such a huge part of my life and family, but now it’s time to enjoy my family and watch football from the stands,” he said.

“I am truly fortunate to coach great kids alongside a really unbelievable staff who I consider some of my closest friends and some who have been with me since my first win. I love Central Catholic and I love that I have been able to coach here for such a long time.”

On Monday, Swampscott coach Bob Serino announced his retirement after eight seasons at the helm, but 15 total seasons with his alma mater. He guided the Big Blue to Division 5 Super Bowl titles in 2019 and 2021.











