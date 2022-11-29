BC’s Zay Flowers and UMass Dartmouth’s Dante Aviles-Santos win Gold Helmets

In his senior season, Flowers had 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and a BC-record 12 receiving touchdowns. The four-year starter, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, leaves BC as its career leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Boston College standout wide receiver Zay Flowers has won this year’s University Division Gold Helmet Award as the top Division 1 player in New England, as selected by the New England Football Writers.

“I am very happy and excited for Zay to have won this award,” said BC coach Jeff Hafley. “He came back to BC this year to prove he is one of the best players in the country, and to be recognized by the football writers as the best player in New England, a region known for tough, hard-nosed football, is a great honor.”

Aviles-Santos is the first Corsair player to win the award after passing for 2,940 yards and 26 touchdowns during a 9-2 season.

“The UMass Dartmouth football program is so fortunate to have Dante as a key member of our team,” said coach Mark Robichaud. “Dante is an incredibly skilled athlete who is a natural leader and a tremendous competitor who is constantly striving to become a better teammate, athlete, leader, and young man. We are incredibly proud of him.”

The junior from Cumberland, R.I., ranked fifth nationally in passing yards, his efforts helping UMass Dartmouth finish 9-0 and win the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.















