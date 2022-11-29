US World Cup goal scorer Christian Pulisic taken to hospital, says he’ll be ‘ready for Saturday’ after injury

Pulisic broke the deadlock in a must-win game in the 38th minute but paid the price, taking a knee from Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while finishing a headed cross from Sergiño Dest.

United States men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital in Qatar after suffering an abdominal issue while scoring a crucial opening goal against Iran Tuesday , but wrote he’ll be ready for Saturday’s Round of 16 matchup with Netherlands in a Snapchat post.

Pulisic was down in the Iran goal for multiple minutes before he was helped off the field, where he tried to run off his injury but couldn’t continue and was substituted for Brenden Aaronson at halftime.

The Chelsea winger was taken to the hospital for evaluation, raising concerns as the lynchpin of an American attack that has struggled to score at this tournament, but he alleviated some of those worries with his social media post.

“So [expletive] proud of my guys,” Pulisic wrote, looking in high spirits, “I’ll be ready for Saturday don’t worry.”

The United States reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 2014 and will take on the Netherlands, the Group A winners, at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday.

