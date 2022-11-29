Croatia charged for World Cup fans’ taunts of Canada goalie

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Croatia on Tuesday because of its fans’ taunts aimed at the Canada goalkeeper who has Serbian family ties during the teams’ World Cup game.

FIFA said the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was “due to the behavior of its fans” and cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games.

Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan was born in an ethnic Serb region of Croatia that was part of the conflict that split the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.