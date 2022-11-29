Previewing and predicting the Division 3 Super Bowl: Milton vs. Wakefield

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to Watch: Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com.

INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Milton — Steve Dembowski (8th season, 68-16); Wakefield — John Rafferty (5th season, 28-21).

Scoring: Milton — 35.6; Wakefield — 27.8.

Defense: Milton — 13.1; Wakefield — 8.8.

The heavies up front: Milton — Anderson Perez-Ruiz (6-foot, 300 pounds); Wakefield — Kaiden Johnson (6-1, 250)

Stat check: Milton quarterback Owen McHugh has completed 65 percent of his passes (159 for 244) for 2,253 yards and 31 touchdowns (with just five interceptions) while rushing for 512 yards on 84 carries (6.1 yards per rush) and four scores. Jack Finnegan has a team-leading 717 yards and 15 touchdowns on 131 carries; the team’s kicker, he is 42 of 51 point-afters and two of his three field goal attempts, has seven interceptions (at defensive back), and returned a punt return for a touchdown. Luke Sammon (48 catches, 779 yards, eight touchdowns) and Michael Fulton (36 catches, 718 yards, 11 touchdowns) served as McHugh’s favorite targets in the passing game, with Dillon Mackenzie (32, 320, 4) and Shane Olsen (15, 212, 5) providing ample support. Linebacker Liam McLoughlin has 112 total tackles, with three picks. . . . Wakefield quarterback Javin Willis has thrown for 1,922 yards and 22 touchdowns, completing more than 70 percent of his passes (130 for 184). Nearly half of his touchdowns have gone to wide receiver Steve Woish (10). Nathan Delgado has produced 1,109 yards on 180 carries — 6-plus yards per rush — with 13 total touchdowns, with four picks, and a team-leading 84 tackles at linebacker.

The captains: Milton — OLB/TE KJ Beckett (Sr.), C Drew Cakouros (Sr.), RB/DB/K Jack Finnegan (Sr.), QB/DB Owen McHugh (Sr.) Wakefield — WR/DB Christian Delgado (Sr.), RB/LB Nathan Delgado (Sr)., TE/OLB Ian Dixon (Sr.), QB/DB Javin Willis (Sr.).

Seniors on roster: Milton — 20; Wakefield — 12

Last Super Bowl appearance: Milton — Never; Wakefield — 2011 (last/only win — 1999)

OUTLOOK

Milton has won six Herget Division titles in eight seasons since coach Steve Dembowski joined the Wildcats from Swampscott in 2015 — their first league championships since the 1960s — while Wakefield could match its win total from the previous three seasons (13) with a win Saturday. The Wildcats trailed in only two games during the regular season, never by more than a touchdown and never after the first quarter, but have had to play from behind in all three of their postseason wins to date — including in the fourth quarter of both their quarterfinal and semifinal matchups vs. No. 8 Marblehead (won 24-20) and No. 4 Hanover (won 32-30). Wakefield pulled away from previously-unbeaten No. 3 Plymouth South (24-14) in the quarterfinals and escaped an early deficit vs. No. 2 North Attleborough (31-24) in the semifinals. Wakefield also needed to stage a furious fourth-quarter comeback on Thanksgiving vs. Melrose, too, trailing by 12 before surviving, 15-12.

PREDICTION

Wakefield, which has already defeated D6 finalist Stoneham, has won two straight road playoff games to reach Gillette. But do the Warriors have the depth to keep up with the Wildcats on offense? Look for whichever team has the ball last to be in the best position to leave Foxborough with the hardware.

Milton 38, Wakefield 31