Stars sign Roope Hintz to $67.6 million, eight-year extension through 2030-31

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars signed center Roope Hintz, a nearly point-a-game player in the prime of his career, to a $67.6 million, eight-year contract extension.

Hintz, 26, has 88 goals and 106 assists in his 261 games over five seasons, all with Dallas, including 139 points in 142 games since the start of the 2020-21 season.