Stars sign Roope Hintz to $67.6 million, eight-year extension through 2030-31

By Associated PressUpdated November 29, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Roope Hintz has eight goals and 16 assists in 22 games this season for the Stars.Bruce Bennett/Getty

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars signed center Roope Hintz, a nearly point-a-game player in the prime of his career, to a $67.6 million, eight-year contract extension.

Hintz, 26, has 88 goals and 106 assists in his 261 games over five seasons, all with Dallas, including 139 points in 142 games since the start of the 2020-21 season.

The Finland native set career highs with 37 goals and 35 assists last season, and has eight goals and 16 assists in 22 games this season for the Central Division-leading Stars.

The extension takes effect after the end of this season, when Hintz could have become a restricted free agent. It goes through the 2030-31 season and has an average value of $8.45 million.

