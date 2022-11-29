Taylor Hall, Bruins beat the Lightning again; record home streak at 13-0-0

After a long puck scrum along the right wing half-wall, the puck squirted out to Hampus Lindholm. Foligno, working with a feed from Lindholm, carried to the side of the net and then fed to the middle for the alert Hall to ram the winner by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilveskiy.

Taylor Hall knocked home the winner on the power play, breaking a tie 2:49 into the third period, off a feed from Nick Foligno, and the Bruins increased their NHL record streak to 13-0-0 on Causeway Street since the start of the season.

Even without their A game, the Bruins on Tuesday night maintained their A-plus, perfect record on home ice with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Garden.

Brad Marchand added an empty-net goal with 41 seconds to go for the 3-1 final.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.

The win, the second over Tampa Bay in just over a week, pulled the 19-3-0 Bruins back into a tie for first place with New Jersey in the league’s overall standings.

Next up for the home-hammering Bruins: the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avs on Saturday night.

Hall’s first goal was the Bruins’ lone strike in the first two periods. Cutting across the top of the crease, he tipped in a shot fired in from the blue line by Brand Carlo.

Trent Frederic, back in the lineup after missing two games while dealing with an upper-body injury suffered Nov. 21 in Tampa, dished the puck up to Carlo to start the play. Frederic earned the secondary assist.

Derek Forbort returned for his first game in nearly a month, pairing on defense with Connor Clifton for five-on-five play. Forbort also was coach Jim Montgomery’s first option on the penalty kill in a pairing with Carlo.

The Lightning, who rallied to an overtime win in Buffalo on Monday night, needed until the 18:20 mark of the second period to pull into a 1-1 tie with the Bruins. The visitors evened the score on a power play.

With Pavel Zacha in the penalty box serving a minor for interference, Steven Stamkos knotted it with a one-time slapper from the dot in the left wing circle (also known as David Pastrnak’s luxury suite).

Nikita Kucherov set up Stamkos’s strike with a feathery feed from the opposite circle. The long-time Bolts captain had the trigger pulled (Mike Bossy-like) for his 13th goal even before the puck arrived in his area code.

Slap shots aren’t what they used to be — goalies are just too good to whiff on long shots — but both Stamkos and Pastrnak still have it as their bread-and-butter go-to.

Late in the second period, near the 17:00 mark, Patrice Bergeron took a Charlie McAvoy shot (a one-timer) to the bottom of a leg, sending the Bruins captain hobbling to the bench. He shook off the pain and was on the ice, with PK partner Marchand, when Stamkos wired in the equalizer.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.