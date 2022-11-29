Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns out multiple weeks with calf strain

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle.

Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota's 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that an MRI confirmed the injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The team said Towns would be “reassessed in several weeks.” Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games with 50.5 percent shooting from the field.