US beats Iran, 1-0, to advance to Round of 16 in the World Cup for first time since 2014

The Americans last advanced to the Round of 16 in 2014, the last tournament in which they appeared.

The US men’s soccer team beat Iran, 1-0, Tuesday in its third and final Group B game to advance to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The US had scored just once in its previous two games (1-1 draw vs. Wales, 0-0 draw vs. England). Star winger Christian Pulisic finally came through in the clutch, directing a header from Sergiño Dest into the Iran goal in the 38th minute.

But the Pennsylvania native’s heroics might have come at a price. Pulisic sprawled on the field and was lying in the goal for about three minutes as he received treatment from the US staff. He reentered the game but was replaced at the start of the second half by Brenden Aaronson.

Advertisement

In the seventh minute of stoppage time in the first half, Weston McKinnie had a shot at a second US goal. But Tim Weah was called offsides, negating the shot.

Iran had a close look in the 64th minute, and another in the 81st. But it needed a win or draw to advance alongside England, which finished No. 1 in Group B after a 3-0 victory over Wales. Iran finished third with 3 points and has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

US coach Gregg Berhalter substituted center back Walker Zimmerman for winger Tim Weah in the 82nd minute, an indication the head man intended to prevent Iran from scoring at all costs.

But the US had to fend off some furious Iranian advances in nine minutes of stoppage time in the second half, including a shot from Morteza Pouraliganji in the 93rd minute that was just wide right of goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Advertisement

But the most dangerous attempt came in the 99th minute, when Zimmerman had to clear the ball behind Turner.

Because it finished second in Group B, the US will face the No. 1 team in Group A — the Netherlands — in the Round of 16. The Dutch beat Senegal, 2-0, drew Ecuador, 1-1, and wrapped up group play with a 2-0 win over host Qatar Tuesday.

The US’ next game will be Saturday at 10 a.m. on Fox. If the US beats the Netherlands, it will advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.