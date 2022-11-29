USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker finalists for top player in college football

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams of Southern California, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee have been named finalists for the Maxwell Award as the player of the year in college football.

The Maxwell finalists were announced Tuesday along with finalists for most of the other awards that will be presented Dec. 8 on ESPN.

Williams is throwing for more than 300 yards per game and has 34 TD passes against just three interceptions. Stroud has thrown for a nation-leading 37 touchdowns and has the highest passer rating. Hooker was leader of the nation's No. 1 offense before an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee ended his season Nov. 19.