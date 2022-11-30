For ‘SNL,’ new cast shaping up nicely

“Saturday Night Live” returns this weekend for three consecutive episodes. On Saturday, Keke Palmer is hosting and SZA is the musical guest. The following week, Dec. 10, Steve Martin and Martin Short are returning, with musical guest Brandi Carlile. And then, on Dec. 10, Austin Butler will host the last episode of the year, with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs as guests.

I’m looking forward to the episodes. I’ve been enjoying this season of “Saturday Night Live” for a few reasons, the most important of them being that I’ve liked a few sketches in almost every episode, including the cold opening of the season, a spoof of the ManningCast in which Miles Teller and Andrew Dismukes analyzed a sketch, and the classroom sketch with Ego Nwodim as a substitute teacher giving a rousing lecture about Black pride to a class who’s smarter than she is. There have been overtly political sketches, of course, always a mixed bag on “SNL,” but I’ve loved Cecily Strong as Kari Lake and Sarah Sherman as Chuck Schumer.