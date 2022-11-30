Víkingur Ólafsson: re-envisioning ‘Mozart & Contemporaries’ in Cambridge

So it came as no surprise to me when Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, in his program notes for Tuesday evening’s recital at Longy School of Music’s Pickman Hall, confessed to violently scribbling over his copy of Mozart’s Sonata for Piano No. 16 in C Major with a pencil at age 8. I may have actually done precisely the same thing — at the very least, I wanted to on several occasions. As all those pint-sized pianists eventually learn, the myth of Mozart is impossible to live up to. Speaking to the sold-out audience before sitting down at the piano, Ólafsson described his childish image of Mozart as “almost like Jesus among men.” (Gee, who else died in his 30s?)

CAMBRIDGE — Whenever a child takes piano lessons, it’s only a matter of time before that child confronts the ghost of young Mozart. The true details of the composer’s own childhood are quite impressive, and the apocryphal stories are even more so. When I was a young pianist, the biggest whopper I encountered was the assertion that Mozart wrote the melody that English speakers know as “ Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star ” at the age of 9. (He was around 25, and it was variations on an existing folk tune.) But the truth of the stories matters less than the lessons they impart: practice diligently, learn your scales, and you too may be like that white-haired, rosy-cheeked Austrian cherub.

It seems both appropriate and satisfying that Ólafsson is meeting the composer on less adversarial terms than those of their first encounter. Tuesday’s program, the pianist’s Boston debut, was essentially a live performance of the 2021 recording for Deutsche Grammophon, “Mozart & Contemporaries,” an accurate title if a misleadingly dusty one. Using music from the final 10 years of Mozart’s life, including Ólafsson’s old nemesis Sonata No. 16, and adding music Mozart almost certainly heard in his time, the pianist places the composer in the mature context that his younger self did not yet know.

Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston. Robert Torres

The program read like a tasting menu of sorts: mostly single movements and short pieces, with a trio of beefier three-movement sonatas in the second half of the 100-minute, intermissionless evening. The attention Ólafsson afforded the transitions between pieces was on a level more typically associated with club DJs than classical pianists: here an easy turn into F major from F minor, then a quick spin into three pieces in D minor, the relative minor of F major. The first seven pieces, which included selections by Baldassare Galuppi, Domenico Cimarosa, and C.P.E. Bach as well as Mozart, may well have been a sonata in seven movements. His phrases were shaped with unfussy grace: an Andante by Galuppi seemed to foretell Philip Glass’s piano music in its pulsating, short patterns, and the jaunty Mozart Rondo that followed featured iridescent flourishes that sparkled like leaping salmon.

Haydn’s Sonata for Piano in B Minor, the first of the longer pieces, was peppered with dramatic dynamic shifts that recalled the “Surprise” Symphony. A light-fingered performance of Mozart’s “Kleine Gigue” served as a palate cleanser before Sonata No. 16, and the audience stirred in recognition at the familiar tune that began the first movement (you know it even if you think you don’t). Before embarking on the second movement, the pianist sat in meaningful silence for a few long seconds.

By the last pieces, the verve and elegance that had imbued every phrase earlier began to evaporate, and I was feeling slightly overstuffed. As the Galuppi piece earlier foretold Glass, Mozart’s Sonata for Piano No. 14 in C minor seemed a harbinger of Chopin, but Ólafsson pulled back the final movement’s cadence, which so easily invites applause that I’m sure several people would have clapped had he not. The artist had requested that the audience hold applause until the end, and there were still two more pieces to get through: a lugubrious Adagio for Piano in B Minor, and a truly exquisite arrangement (by Liszt) of the motet “Ave verum corpus,” the first phrase of which bloomed out of the fading final note of the Adagio.

How do you follow that with an encore? Ólafsson teased next year’s Goldberg Variations concerts with a movement from a Bach organ sonata, which had the same effect as a shot of espresso after dessert. They’re going to need a bigger room next time.

VÍKINGUR ÓLAFSSON

At Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music, Cambridge, Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. www.celebrityseries.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.