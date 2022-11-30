Appalachian Mountain Club names Nicole Zussman as CEO

AMC is perhaps best known for maintaining hiking trials, huts, and lodges from Maine to the mid-Atlantic states. Its Maine Woods Initiative has more than 100,000 acres of land used for outdoor recreation, resource protection, and sustainable forestry. AMC has more than 90,000 members.

Zussman, 51, will be the first woman to serve as permanent chief executive officer of the Boston-based nonprofit since its founding in 1876, AMC said on Wednesday. She most recently worked as chief people officer at Rue Gilt Groupe, an online discount fashion retailer headquartered in Boston, and will start the new job on Jan. 1.

The Appalachian Mountain Club has tapped Nicole Zussman, a longtime human resources executive, to lead the conservation and recreation organization as it seeks to reach more outdoor enthusiasts and extend its environmental protection programs.

Advertisement

“Nicole brings the ideal mix of expertise in engaging teams, fostering a diverse workforce, and driving strategy in membership-model organizations,” Yvette Austin Smith, chair of the AMC board of directors, said in a statement.

Prior to Rue Gilt, Zussman held senior human resources posts at magazine publisher Condé Nast and the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network.

In an interview, Zussman said she is a lifelong outdoor enthusiast who has hiked extensively along AMC’s trails in New Hampshire. After leaving Rue Gilt in June, she focused on opportunities at nonprofits.

“I do really want to help save this world and leave it in a better place,” she said. “When the AMC [job] came around, it was the perfect fit for my personal passion. It really is my dream job.”

Zussman will oversee an organization with more than 170 employees and 350 seasonal workers, more than $50 million in revenue, and an endowment of about $90 million.

Her lack of CEO experience was in no way a dealbreaker for AMC’s search committee, said Stephen Rushmore Jr., vice chair of the board.

Advertisement

“All of us who have been CEOs have been a CEO for the first time,” said Rushmore, who led the search group and runs HVS, a hospitality consulting and services firm. “I feel that Nicole absolutely has the right level of [emotional intelligence], and with her communication style and experience working in the for-profit sector, she will fit very well into the culture of the Appalachian Mountain Club.”

Zussman takes over from Susan Arnold, who has served as interim chief executive officer since January following the departure of John Judge after nearly a decade in the job. Zussman will keep her home in Stamford, Conn., and travel frequently to AMC’s main office in Charlestown.

“What’s important is that the CEO is engaged and knows how to work remotely, which I think a lot of us have learned over the last couple of years,” said Rushmore, who lives about a 15-minute drive from Stamford.

AMC is making a deeper push into the New York metro area. It opened an outdoor center in Harriman State Park in 2016. The facility, about 40 miles north of Manhattan, features common space for outdoor programs, waterfront access to Breakneck Pond, a dining hall, and group meeting space. It is planning to redevelop the old Baker Camp at Harriman into an even larger destination.

“New York is a huge opportunity to really focus on getting more urban dwellers,” Zussman said. “So many New Yorkers are like, ‘Oh, I don’t live near the outdoors,’ and they don’t realize how many trails and hiking opportunities and even lodging we have less than an hour out of the city.”

Advertisement





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.