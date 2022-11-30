State Street pulls plug on $3.5b Brown Brothers Harriman acquisition

State Street Corp. on Wednesday said it’s dropping plans to acquire a unit of investment banking firm Brown Brothers Harriman, more than a year after announcing the $3.5 billion deal that the Boston-based financial giant hoped would supercharge its investor services operation.

The companies put out releases Wednesday, saying they had “mutually agreed” to terminate the deal, with both citing difficulties in the regulatory process. Federal scrutiny of bank mergers has increased since President Biden took office.

“The decision not to proceed with this transaction was not taken lightly and is in no way a reflection of the quality of the BBH franchise,” said Ron O’Hanley, chairman and CEO of State Street Corporation, the Boston-based financial services firm.