State Street pulls plug on $3.5b Brown Brothers Harriman acquisition

State Street Corp. on Wednesday said it’s dropping plans to acquire a unit of investment banking firm Brown Brothers Harriman, more than a year after announcing the $3.5 billion deal that the Boston-based financial giant hoped would supercharge its investor services operation.
The companies put out releases Wednesday, saying they had “mutually agreed” to terminate the deal, with both citing difficulties in the regulatory process. Federal scrutiny of bank mergers has increased since President Biden took office.
“The decision not to proceed with this transaction was not taken lightly and is in no way a reflection of the quality of the BBH franchise,” said Ron O’Hanley, chairman and CEO of State Street Corporation, the Boston-based financial services firm.
“It is disappointing that State Street’s inability to secure regulatory approval precluded the compelling vision that they brought to us,” said Bill Tyree, managing partner of Brown Brothers. “BBH has no other plan to sell the Investor Services business or to pursue another transaction.”
The Sept. 6 deadline the companies set for their merger came and went following purported scrutiny from federal regulators, and State Street alluded to the possible collapse of the deal during an October earnings call.
There was talk of tweaking the structure and financial terms for the acquisition, but State Street said in its statement that “The proposed modified transaction structure was increasingly complex, presented additional operational risk to State Street and would limit the anticipated transaction benefits relative to original expectations.”
Both companies have a major presence in Boston’s Financial District. State Street is headquartered here and employs about 8,500 people in Boston, where it will soon move into a new office tower at One Congress. BBH has about 1,600 people here and an office at 50 Post Office Square.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.