Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Nov. 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A brown booby was seen at First Encounter Beach during strong winds and twice more among the frenzy of seabirds feeding on Atlantic saury offshore.
The Hammond’s flycatcher continued at Peterson’s Farm in Falmouth.
Single painted buntings were discovered on private properties in Orleans and Barnstable.
A lark sparrow, a Eurasian wigeon, and a lingering green heron were at Herring Pond in Eastham.
A shorebird survey in remote areas of Monomoy NWR produced 29 American oystercatchers, 9 piping plovers, a Hudsonian godwit, 97 red knots, 555 sanderlings, 475 dunlin, 2 white-rumped sandpipers, and 2 lesser black-backed gulls.
At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included a little gull, a parasitic jaeger, 2 common murres, 233 razorbills, 1,500 black-legged kittiwakes, 1,000 Bonaparte’s gulls, 106 Cory’s shearwaters, 359 great shearwaters, 2 Manx shearwaters, 2,000 Northern gannets, 2 Lapland longspurs, and 44 snow buntings.
Other sightings around the Cape included a Philadelphia vireo and a dickcissel in Falmouth, a Wilson’s warbler in Cummaquid, a continuing marbled godwit and 4 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, a blue-headed vireo in Harwich, a grasshopper sparrow in Brewster, a Lincoln’s sparrow and 2 red crossbills in Eastham, and an evening grosbeak in Truro.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.