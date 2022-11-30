The 2022 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts

It’s not just about remote vs. hybrid and who’s working where. It’s about employers coming to terms with the fact that their employees need, and deserve, more — more flexibility, yes, but also more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose.

The workplace is more normal than it’s been since the pandemic upended life as we know it nearly three years ago. Yet the landscape has permanently shifted.

And as the labor shortage stretches on, and workers continue to job hop with abandon, companies are in no place to ignore their wishes. The 150 organizations that made this year’s Top Places to Work list understand this. Some of them are providing more benefits that recognize their employees’ needs in and out of work, including wellness stipends that can be used on running shoes or dance classes, on-site health care, and free diapers. Others are upping their paid time off, in some cases shutting down operations completely to give everyone a week off at the same time. Paying more attention to the environment is also a top priority, and many companies are working to reduce their massive carbon footprint, from collecting rainwater to providing incentives to buy electric cars.

Even little things, such as welcoming dogs at work, can make a big difference — and serve the dual purpose of acknowledging the wave of pandemic-era pup adoptions while making the return to the office more appealing.

For our 15th annual Top Places to Work list, The Boston Globe partnered once again with Energage, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based employee research and consulting firm, to administer anonymous employee surveys about leadership, appreciation, benefits, and more. The winners are divided into four categories based on the number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more). More than 94,000 employees at 381 companies completed surveys — a record high. Fifty-one of the companies that made the list are newcomers, including Liberty Mutual Group, UMass Chan Medical School, and the delightfully named Pickle Robot Co.

We’re always impressed by how far winning employers go. After what we’ve endured over the last few years, it’s nice to see workers arriving on the other side, and better for it.

