Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: No. 1 company on the list of the largest employers in Massachusetts for 2022

This Cambridge company merges a commitment to scientific innovation with a keen sense of teamwork and respect. The result is a place where employees have an enthusiasm for their work and a deep dedication to the patients they’re helping.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: “We engage in vigorous debate and we enjoy having different perspectives brought to the table,” says chief executive Yvonne Greenstreet. “We genuinely believe that’s how you get the best solutions.”

Advertisement

AND, ACTION: Last year, associate director of human genetics Aimee Deaton identified a gene mutation that helps protect against abdominal obesity. Within weeks, company leadership had given her the go-ahead to pursue research into the therapeutic possibilities of her discovery, a quick timeline in the pharmaceutical industry. “There was a sense of urgency,” Deaton says. “It really made me feel like my work matters and could be impactful.”

MAGIC MOMENT: On one of Christina Zhao’s first days at Alnylam, she met Ed, a sick patient who had recently joined one of the company’s clinical trials. Eight months later, the drug in that trial, Onpattro, was approved. At the meeting announcing the news, almost everyone was talking about what it would mean for Ed, remembers Zhao, senior director of brand marketing. The moment made clear to her that patients truly are at the heart of what Alnylam does. “That kind of singular focus gives me goosebumps just talking about it,” Zhao says.

TO PARTICIPATE IN NEXT YEAR’S TOP PLACES TO WORK SURVEY: Visit bostonglobe.com/nominate.



