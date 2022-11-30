North Easton Savings Bank: No. 1 on the list of medium-size employers in Massachusetts for 2022

EXPLORE THE WINNERS’ LISTS AND MORE: Largest | Large | Medium | Small | More about the list | Full special issue
This 16-branch bank is focused on helping to support and build communities — starting with its own 175-person staff.
VIEW FROM THE TOP: Success, says chief executive Richard Spencer, “comes from empowering employees to make decisions and allowing them to do what’s right for the customer along the way.”
FOR LIFE: When she was 16, Megan O’Brien got a job as a teller, figuring it would be a good after-school job. But she ended up loving the supportive workplace and is still there 16 years later. When she decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in finance, the bank reimbursed part of her tuition. “I intended on this being a part-time job and made it into a career,” says O’Brien. “I hope to retire from here.”
MAGIC MOMENT: As the 2022 holidays approached, there were concerns about branch staffing. Leaders asked for volunteers from the lending department to cover shifts, and the lenders offered more than 130 hours, far more than needed. “We do really work together to help each other out,” says vice president Kelli Poulous.
