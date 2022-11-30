RapDev: No. 1 on the list of the top small employers in Massachusetts for 2022

EXPLORE THE WINNERS’ LISTS AND MORE: Largest | Large | Medium | Small | More about the list | Full special issue
Five years since its launch, this Boston software company retains the scrappy energy and creative momentum of a startup. Employees say the company’s dedication to openness, opportunities for growth, and lack of corporate hierarchy make it a great place to build a career.
VIEW FROM THE TOP: “Everybody has access to all of our systems,’’ says founder and chief executive Tameem Hourani, noting his company’s commitment to sharing data and documents with employees. “It’s about knowing that anybody can get to anything they need at any time without getting someone to approve or reject something.”
MOVING UP: When pandemic restrictions eased, people started coming back to the office, where the open-concept design, convivial lunchroom scene, and after-work table tennis games help forge conversations and collaborations. But it wasn’t just local employees who wanted in, says sales director Connor Brackett: Employees from New York and Philadelphia, mostly new hires during the pandemic, moved to Massachusetts to be closer to the action, highlighting the strength of the company’s culture. “It speaks a lot to people’s desire to be in the office,” Brackett says.
MAGIC MOMENT: Christina Metri wasn’t looking for a job when she was approached about applying for a tech recruiter position at RapDev. But she reluctantly agreed to an initial interview, then another, then an in-person meeting in the office. As soon as she stepped through the door, the deal was sealed for her. “I remember walking in and just feeling the energy in the office,” Metri says. “I truly felt like I would be missing out by not joining RapDev.”
