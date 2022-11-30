RapDev: No. 1 on the list of the top small employers in Massachusetts for 2022

EXPLORE THE WINNERS’ LISTS AND MORE: Largest | Large | Medium | Small | More about the list | Full special issue

Five years since its launch, this Boston software company retains the scrappy energy and creative momentum of a startup. Employees say the company’s dedication to openness, opportunities for growth, and lack of corporate hierarchy make it a great place to build a career.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: “Everybody has access to all of our systems,’’ says founder and chief executive Tameem Hourani, noting his company’s commitment to sharing data and documents with employees. “It’s about knowing that anybody can get to anything they need at any time without getting someone to approve or reject something.”