Relay Therapeutics: No. 1 on the list of large employers in Massachusetts for 2022

The Cambridge-based biotech has a very serious mission — using groundbreaking science to develop new cancer treatments — and approaches its goals with quirky camaraderie (James Bond-themed meetings, anyone?), personal accountability, and mutual respect.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: “What brings people to work every day is taking scientific problems that various disciplines have struggled with over the years and solving them,” says chief executive Sanjiv Patel. “They come because they want to work with the best scientists in the world and solve problems that people thought were unsolvable.”