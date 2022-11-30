Top 50 medium-size employers in Massachusetts for 2022

EXPLORE THE WINNERS’ LISTS AND MORE: Largest | Large | Small | More about the list | Full special issue

For our 15th annual Top Places to Work list, The Boston Globe partnered once again with Energage, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based employee research and consulting firm, to administer anonymous employee surveys about leadership, appreciation, benefits, and more. The winners are divided into four categories based on the number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more). More than 94,000 employees at 381 companies completed surveys — a record high. Fifty-one of the companies that made the list are newcomers, including Liberty Mutual Group, UMass Chan Medical School, and the delightfully named Pickle Robot Co. Employee counts were as of the time of the survey.