Gusty winds and rain expected before cold air sweeps in overnight

A strong cold front is approaching from the west, ahead of it a mild and moist flow from the south will boost temperatures quite quickly Wednesday afternoon. Check out the loop below showing the warm air coming in from the southeast and then being pushed out by colder air arriving from the west overnight tonight.

It’s the final day of meteorological autumn and it’s going to go out on a wet and windy note.

It’s this temperature contrast that is helping to fuel lift in the atmosphere, bringing about showers. The strong temperature gradient is also going to produce quite a bit of wind.

Winds will increase this afternoon and could gust well into the 30s. This does not create much in the way of issues, but a few branches can come down in this scenario.

Overnight tonight the winds will increase further gusting into the 40-mile-an-hour range to near 50 miles an hour in open spaces and near the coastline. These wind speeds can create scattered power outages but are unlikely to be widespread.

Maximum wind gusts could reach near 50 miles per hour in greater Boston Wednesday night and Thursday morning. NOAA

In terms of rainfall I expect a little bit of drizzle during the day Wednesday especially east of Route 128. This moisture won’t amount to very much but sometime during the evening commute heavier showers start to arrive. Whether these downpours make it into the Boston area before 6 p.m. is still a bit of a question, but you should plan on a wet evening trip home and a slow one at that.

Rainfall should be on the order of 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch. I don’t see any one area as having more rain than another, it’s just a matter of who gets the downpours.

This loop shows how rainfall is expected to accumulate Wednesday evening. Note most areas see around half an inch of precipitation. WeatherBell

Clearing will take place by Thursday morning setting us up for a blustery and cold start to your day. The wind chill map below shows readings in the low- to mid-20s to start the day and with the gusty winds continuing. It will feel cold all day long. Thursday is also the first day of meteorological winter, beginning the coldest three months of the year.

Wind chill readings in the 20s will be common on Thursday. WeatherBELL

You can expect more sunshine and less wind for Friday before another round of showers, along with very mild conditions, arrives for Saturday.















