Boys, 14 and 16, arrested and guns seized after shots fired call in Jamaica Plain

Boston police on Tuesday night arrested two juveniles and recovered a pair of guns linked to a shots fired call in Jamaica Plain, authorities said.
The arrests occurred around 8:14 p.m. in the area of 31 Gay Head St., police said in a statement.
“While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by 911 dispatchers,” police said. “After further investigation and the assistance of the Boston Police K-9 Unit, officers located two firearms in the area.”
Police said two males, a 14-year-old Roslindale resident and a 16-year-old Roxbury youth, were arrested for “unrelated outstanding warrant charges.”
Their names were withheld due to their ages.
“The investigation into the shots fired incident and the recovered firearms continues,” police said. “Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.”
Boston police said in response to an earlier Globe inquiry that there were 102 juvenile gun arrests between January and October 2022, far outpacing the entire calendar years of 2019 when there were 36 such arrests, 2020 when there were 48, and 2021 when there were 67.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.