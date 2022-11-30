Boys, 14 and 16, arrested and guns seized after shots fired call in Jamaica Plain

Boston police on Tuesday night arrested two juveniles and recovered a pair of guns linked to a shots fired call in Jamaica Plain, authorities said.

The arrests occurred around 8:14 p.m. in the area of 31 Gay Head St., police said in a statement.

“While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by 911 dispatchers,” police said. “After further investigation and the assistance of the Boston Police K-9 Unit, officers located two firearms in the area.”