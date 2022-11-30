Crews resume rescue efforts for four stranded pilot whales on Cape Cod

Four of six long-tailed pilot whales that became stranded in Eastham on Monday have re-stranded near the southern part of Wellfleet as of Wednesday morning, prompting rescue efforts to continue after they were halted overnight, officials said.
After one young whale calf died Monday night, the remaining five were given treatment, re-floated, and released before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, before four swam back to shore, according to Stacey Hedman, a spokeswoman for the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
Rescue efforts were halted Tuesday evening due to “exhaustion” of the team, but staff continued tracking the whales’ satellite tags, which had been placed on two of them Monday evening, Hedman said.
“We have been getting low-quality satellite tag hits overnight from the area near where we saw them yesterday,” Hedman said.
A field team located the animals near the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday morning, she said. The team is prepared to give more supportive care until they can be re-floated and released again.
“Of course the weather will become a factor today too,” Hedman added, with rain and high winds expected to hit the region Wednesday afternoon.
