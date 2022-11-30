Fall River police officer arrested on federal charges after allegedly striking suspect in custody with a baton

“Hoar was arrested this morning and will appear in federal court in Boston today at 1:45 p.m. before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell,” said Rollins’s office in a statement.

Officer Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted Tuesday and arrested Wednesday morning on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports, according to Rollins’s office and legal filings.

A Fall River police officer was arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging he struck a suspect in custody with his baton in December 2020 and then lied about it in reports, according to US Attorney Rachael M. Rollins’s office.

A request for comment was sent to Hoar’s lawyer Wednesday morning.

“According to the indictment, on Dec. 21, 2020, while on duty as an officer with the Fall River Police Department, Hoar struck an individual who had been arrested in the forehead with a baton, resulting in bodily injury to the arrestee,” the statement said.

Prosecutors said the indictment also alleges that on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 22, 2020, “Hoar submitted two reports which omitted any mention of the fact that he had struck the arrestee in the forehead with a baton.”

Hoar could face a prison sentence if convicted.

“The charge of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000,” the statement said. “The charge of false reports provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.”

Authorities noted that actual sentences are determined by the presiding judge based on multiple factors, including “the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.