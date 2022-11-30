King Philip superintendent to retire at end of school year

Paul Zinni plans to retire as superintendent of the KIng Philip Regional School District July 1, concluding a 36-year career in education, the district recently announced.
Zinni has headed the district — which serves high school and middle school students from Norfolk, Plainville, and Wrentham — since 2018. Prior to his current position, the Wareham resident served as an administrator in the Avon public schools for 17 years, the last five as superintendent; and as a teacher and administrator in the Taunton public schools for 14 years. He has also served as a private education consultant and adjunct professor and guest lecturer at Lesley University, Bridgewater State University, and Stonehill College.
Advertisement
“I would like to thank the King Philip community for allowing me to lead the district over the past several years and for the relationships I’ve made here,” Zinni said. “I look forward to having a great rest of the school year to kick off the start of my retirement.”
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.