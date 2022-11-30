King Philip superintendent to retire at end of school year

Paul Zinni plans to retire as superintendent of the KIng Philip Regional School District July 1, concluding a 36-year career in education, the district recently announced.

Zinni has headed the district — which serves high school and middle school students from Norfolk, Plainville, and Wrentham — since 2018. Prior to his current position, the Wareham resident served as an administrator in the Avon public schools for 17 years, the last five as superintendent; and as a teacher and administrator in the Taunton public schools for 14 years. He has also served as a private education consultant and adjunct professor and guest lecturer at Lesley University, Bridgewater State University, and Stonehill College.