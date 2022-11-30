Lives upended by chronic illness, parents ask for Globe Santa’s help

Many of those who reach out to Globe Santa need help because of chronic illness — a broad term applying to the maladies, too numerous to mention, that can wreak havoc on the body and upend a family.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org .

A letter from a family of four, two parents and “two amazing 11-year-olds,” is a case in point.

“My husband was laid off from his job of 25 years in 2020,” the mother writes. “He has a chronic disease called cystic fibrosis, and it has been extremely difficult for him with COVID.”

Cystic fibrosis, a disease of the lungs, means that breathing doesn’t come easy anymore. It means hours of treatments daily, multiple medications, repeated hospitalizations. As for herself, the mother adds, she had a brain tumor removed three years ago and is still experiencing side effects from the surgery, “single-sided deafness, facial paralysis, and many others.”

They’re scraping by, she said, but “more than anything I want to be able to provide our kids with a memorable Christmas morning.”

Chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in America. Six in 10 adults have a chronic disease; four in 10 have two, among them heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and countless others.

“I am unable to work due to my medical condition of multiple sclerosis,” writes a single mother seeking Globe Santa’s help for her 12-year-old son. “I am in the process of applying for disability.”

Her pride in her son is evident. “He does well in school, has many friends, is polite and compassionate towards humans and animals. He helps me daily with tasks that I have a hard time completing due to my illness,” she said. “I wish I could afford to get him the clothes and games that he so deserves, and it hurts my heart when I am not able to.”

The mother of a 4-year-old writes, “I have a chronic disease which prevents me from being able to keep a consistent income. I have been hospitalized for ten or more days at a time. I spend a lot of time at doctors’ appointments for blood work and infusion therapy.”

To complicate her situation, her son has been diagnosed with autism, “which has caused a huge strain keeping up with his care, trying to get into early intervention programs,” even as she is hard-pressed to meet her own needs.

One of the complications of chronic illness can itself become chronic, recurrent, and debilitating: depression. Depression in adults in the United States tripled in the early months of the pandemic. According to a recent report by the Boston University School of Public Health, it has persisted, affecting nearly one in three adults. Among the predictors for depression, the BU study found, was low household income.

“Over the years I liked to imagine things would become a little easier, but they simply have not,” a single mother of 1-year-old twins confessed in her letter to Globe Santa.

“Times have been so hard,” a mother of two said in her letter. “This past year has been a struggle in so many ways — financially, emotionally and spiritually. It feels like battle after battle, with no end in sight, no better outcome to look forward to.”

Among the most difficult letters Globe Santa receives are those that tell of suicide.

“My daughter committed suicide,” a grandmother writes to Globe Santa. It happened a year ago, in early December.

Now the guardian of her daughter’s two sons, who are 11 and 12, she asks for gifts “that I can wrap for them.”

“The holidays are already difficult, as this will be our second Christmas without my daughter,” she writes. “I am hoping that this Christmas we can celebrate while remembering her, let the boys open gifts and remember what it was like when she was with us.”

Another grandmother took in her 12-year-old granddaughter after a suicide attempt by the girl’s mother.

“It has taken a long time for her to feel safe, and not in danger of harm,” she writes of her granddaughter. And while the girl is in therapy, she’s also badly in need of a boost to her spirits, which her grandmother cannot afford. So, she asks Globe Santa to provide in her place. “She’s a good child and she needs some help.”

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.