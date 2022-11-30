fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 21, arrested at MBTA Symphony station after walking in tunnel

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated November 30, 2022, 41 minutes ago

A 21-year-old New York man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Tuesday night after he walked in the tunnel of Symphony station on the MBTA’s Green Line, causing train service to be held up in both directions, police said.

At 9:45 p.m., the MBTA Transit Police went to the station and encountered Lucas Franceschini, of Staten Island, N.Y., who said he needed to urinate, police superintendent Richard Sullivan said by e-mail.

Police learned that Franceschini had warrants out of Quincy District Court for two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of resisting arrest, Sullivan said.

