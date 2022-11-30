Man, 21, arrested at MBTA Symphony station after walking in tunnel

A 21-year-old New York man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Tuesday night after he walked in the tunnel of Symphony station on the MBTA’s Green Line, causing train service to be held up in both directions, police said.

At 9:45 p.m., the MBTA Transit Police went to the station and encountered Lucas Franceschini, of Staten Island, N.Y., who said he needed to urinate, police superintendent Richard Sullivan said by e-mail.