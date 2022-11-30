Man arrested in Virginia in connection with home invasion and sex assault in Jamaica Plain, police say

A 55-year-old Boston man was arrested Tuesday in Virginia for allegedly committing a brazen midday home invasion and sexual assault in Jamaica Plain in October, authorities said.

Washington Pearson was placed into custody by the US Marshals Service in Norfolk, Va., on a warrant issued out of West Roxbury Municipal Court stemming from the attack he allegedly perpetrated on Oct. 24 on the Arborway, Boston police said in a statement Wednesday.

The warrant, police said, charges Pearson with attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape, and breaking and entering. He’ll be brought back to Massachusetts to face the charges at a later date. It wasn’t known if Pearson had hired a lawyer.