Melrose goes with Medford captain as new police chief

The Melrose resident is a 27-year veteran of the Medford Police Department, serving as captain the past 11 years. He succeeds Michael Lyle, who retired Nov. 30 after 15 years as chief.

The City Council on Nov. 28 confirmed Mayor Paul Brodeur’s appointment of Kevin Faller as the city’s next police chief, effective Dec. 1.

In Medford, Faller has also served as a patrol officer, a sergeant, a lieutenant, a detective commander, and commander of internal affairs and professional standards.

An executive search firm hired by the city, Municipal Resources Inc., assisted with the recruitment process, working with a community panel. Brodeur said Faller “combines extensive public safety experience with a deep knowledge of our community, and a strong commitment to engaging all community members, empowering all police personnel, and driving forward the city’s values of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the police department. I look forward to welcoming Faller to the city of Melrose as our next chief of police.”

