A month of holiday festivities set to kick off in Somerville

Activities start at 5 p.m. with live entertainment on the concourse. Following the lighting ceremony, Old Nick will make his traditional grand entrance on a fire truck. Each child in attendance will receive a gift from Santa.

The festivities begin Dec. 8 with a holiday lighting event on the City Hall concourse and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus at the high school cafeteria.

Somerville is inviting community members to join in a series of holiday celebrations through December.

On Dec. 18, a ceremonial menorah lighting will be held on the City Hall concourse at 5 p.m. The event will include an informal program of traditional songs and sing-alongs. Special gifts will be available for children. The menorah will be lit each night of Hanukkah.

The month will also feature citywide caroling Dec. 15.

Somerville also announced that this year there are two ways to take the city’s annual Illuminations tour: following a self-guided map, or joining in a group bike tour Dec. 17. The tour features holiday lights throughout the community.

