National Grid power outages affect thousands, utility says

National Grid customers in Quincy and across the state experienced sprawling power outages Wednesday evening in the midst of heavy wind storms, National Grid spokesperson Christine Milligan said.

The outages began around 7 p.m. and primarily affected Quincy with 33,763 customers, she said. Across the rest of the state, high winds contributed to another 7,075 customers without outages, primarily in Belchertown, Chelmsford, Foxborough, Leominster, according to the National Grid outage map.

The Quincy outage was caused by an unknown issue at a substation near Field Street, and the other outages were likely a byproduct of trees falling on power lines due to the heavy storming, according to Milligan.