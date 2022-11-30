Park Service proposing entry free increase at Acadia National Park in Maine

The statement said higher fees for cars, motorcycles, and individuals would take effect in 2023 and would be required year-round.

The National Park Service is proposing an entry fee increase to support projects that benefit visitors and that protect Acadia’s resources, according to a statement from the federal agency.

Visiting Acadia National Park in Maine could get a little more expensive next year.

The agency’s taking public comment on the proposal through Dec. 29.

“Comments must be submitted online through the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website at go.nps.gov/AcadiaFeeIncrease,” the statement said.

According to NPS, the fee would jump from $30 to $35 for a seven-day private vehicle pass, from $25 to $30 for a weeklong motorcycle pass, from $15 to $20 for a seven-day individual pass, and from $55 to $70 for an annual pass under the proposal.

Visitors under age 16 don’t have to pay anything, a policy that would remain unchanged under the proposed fee hikes.

“The proposed entrance fee increase is based on the NPS’s pricing structure, which has been established for all areas in the National Park System that collect an entrance fee,” the statement said. “The entrance fee structure is set up into four groups according to the park’s legislative designation with two groups that include ‘National Park’ designation.”

The fee increase, NPS said, “would move Acadia National Park into the highest tier group along with other iconic and highly visited national parks, including Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Yosemite. The previous entrance fee increase at Acadia National Park was in 2018.”

The park sees about 4 million visitors annually, according to its website.

“Acadia National Park may appear small on a map, but the park encompasses nearly 50,000 acres along the Atlantic Coastline of Maine — including Mount Desert Island, Schoodic Peninsula, Isle au Haut, and other outer islands,” the site says. “60 miles of coastline, 33 miles of scenic motor roads, 45 miles of carriage roads, and more than 150 miles of hiking trails provide numerous ways to explore the park.”

