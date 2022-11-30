Prince William and Kate arrived in Boston. See photos and videos of their first hours in the city.

Prince William and Kate officially landed in Boston Wednesday afternoon ahead of a three-day trip leading up to Friday’s Earthshot Prize event.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker greeted the couple upon their arrival. They later joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey at a welcome event at Boston City Hall Plaza.
See photos from their arrival in Boston and first hours in the city.
FIRST GLIMPSE! Passengers on the British Airways flight to Boston. said the Royal couple was “utterly delightful.” The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke briefly to the others in first class — explaining why they are coming to Boston. #wbz (Courtesy: Brent Suttles) pic.twitter.com/h7sdby0IUl— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) November 30, 2022
Got a QUICK view of the Royal couple as they arrived at the Four Seasons in Boston. Kate waved to a few people who had gathered outside the hotel to see their arrival.@NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/dFO4mFWACq— Kyle DuBreuil (@TheNamesKyle) November 30, 2022
He flies coach…just like us!— Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) November 30, 2022
The last time I saw Prince William, we were on the same flight from Memphis to Dallas in May 2014. William sat in the window seat in the first row of coach.
The Prince & Princess of Wales arrive in Boston this afternoon for 3 days. #EarthShotPrize pic.twitter.com/GYZNzyMtGi
