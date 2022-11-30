fb-pixel Skip to main content

Prince William and Kate arrived in Boston. See photos and videos of their first hours in the city.

By Shealagh Sullivan Globe Correspondent,Updated November 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
For Prince William and Kate's first engagement in Boston, they joined Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu ahead of The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday. .David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Prince William and Kate officially landed in Boston Wednesday afternoon ahead of a three-day trip leading up to Friday’s Earthshot Prize event.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker greeted the couple upon their arrival. They later joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey at a welcome event at Boston City Hall Plaza.

See photos from their arrival in Boston and first hours in the city.

Britain's Prince William (left) walked with Catherine, Princess of Wales, Governor-elect Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu and her family while touring Boston City Hall.Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Britain's Prince William pointed to a 1970's photograph of Queen Elizabeth and then-Boston Mayor Kevin White with touring Boston City Hall with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Mayor Michelle Wu and her family.Charles Krupa/Pool
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, waved to an audience as they take to the stage.Steven Senne/Associated Press
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, chatted with Mayor Michelle Wu hand her sons Blaise and Cass in her office at Boston City Hall.Reba Saldanha/Pool
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with Governor-elect Maura Healey attended an event to formally kick off Earthshot celebrations at City Hall Plaza.ANGELA WEISS/pool
Crowds of people waved as Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, walked to Boston City Hall Plaza.Charles Krupa/pool
Royal watchers awaited the arrival of Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at City Hall Plaza.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Prince of Wales William spoke in the pouring rain at City Hall. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrived at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday.Boston Globe/Associated Press
Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate arrived at Logan Airport Wednesday afternoon. They chatted with Governor Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales were greeted by Governor Charlie Baker at Logan Airport.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
British Airways plane carrying Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales arrived at Logan Airport.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.