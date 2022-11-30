fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Prince William and Kate attend Boston City Hall press conference alongside Mayor Wu

Updated November 30, 2022, 47 minutes ago

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is hosting Prince William and Kate at Boston City Hall Plaza on Wednesday to welcome the Earthshot Prize to the city.

Watch the press conference live:

Read more coverage of the couple’s visit:

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video