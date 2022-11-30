Welcome event for Prince William and Kate to take place at City Hall Plaza ‘rain or shine’

The three-day royal trip marks the first time Prince William and his wife, Catherine, have visited the United States since 2014.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to touch down in Boston Wednesday afternoon, and will follow a whirlwind schedule of events that will take them around the Greater Boston area ahead of The Earthshot Prize awards on Friday.

After much anticipation, the day has arrived. The British are coming.

Their visit will begin with a welcome event at Boston City Hall Plaza Wednesday, where Mayor Michelle Wu will meet them at 4:30 p.m., “rain or shine,” Eamon Shelton, the city’s commissioner of property management, told reporters this week.

“We do expect heavy rain,” Shelton said. “Bring your umbrella.”

During their time in Boston, the royal couple will also visit Roca, a youth development organization in Chelsea, and Greentown Labs in Somerville. Other stops include Kate dropping by the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, while William is scheduled to take a tour of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester on Friday.

The visit will culminate with William and Kate attending the Earthshot Prize, a star-studded awards ceremony at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The Boston event marks the second time that the environmental award will be given to a group of innovators.

The event at City Hall Plaza could draw thousands of people, Shelton said. It will be open to the public and feature speeches from Wu; Prince William; Ambassador Caroline Kennedy; and Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s chief of environment, energy, and open space.

Thankfully, Shelton said, “the plaza was built for” large crowds.

“This is an opportunity to showcase Boston to the rest of the world,” he said.

Predicting traffic, Shelton encouraged people planning to attend the event to take public transportation and arrive early.

There will be heavy security in place for the royal visit, which will include both British law enforcement officials and the US State Department of Diplomatic Security Service. Wu told WBUR Monday that there’s been a lot of preparation ahead of William and Kate’s arrival, to ensure the visit goes smoothly.

“We’re really excited about the itinerary, the issues that will be discussed, the chance to walk and see some of the infrastructure up close, even leading up to the award ceremony later in the week,” Wu said.

As to whether Wu will be serving tea and crumpets?

“That’s TBD,” Shelton said, laughing.

Globe Staff Emily Sweeney and Emma Platoff contributed to this report.

