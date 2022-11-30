What we know about the human remains found in South Boston

1] The initial call - Boston police initially responded to the property at 838 East Broadway at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17. At the time, police said they located “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant” found in a freezer.

Here’s a quick primer on what we know about the shocking case.

Police are continuing to investigate the discovery of four sets of infant remains that were recently found in a South Boston condominium building.

The next day, officials said “additional remains” had been found but declined to provide further information.

2] The scanner traffic - A dispatcher sent officers to the residence on Nov. 17 by telling them what to expect, according to a transmission recorded by Broadcastify.com.

“It looks like he possibly found a fetus in the freezer,’’ the dispatcher told officers.

A few minutes later, one of the responding officers asks for a supervisor to be sent to the South Boston condo given what she saw inside the home.

“It looks like a frozen baby,’’ the officer told the dispatcher.

A superior officer arrived on the scene and moments later called for homicide detectives and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office to be summoned to the scene.

3] Genders of the remains - Police on Monday said the remains had been determined to be four infants: two boys and two girls.

The determination came after autopsies conducted by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which removed the remains from the property the day after they were found on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

4] Property information - The property at 838 East Broadway faces the Gate of Heaven and St. Brigid Parishes and sits alongside Medal of Honor Park. It’s a nine-unit condominium building, according to city records.

Officials haven’t specified where in the building the remains were found.

5] Investigation status, and identification - Authorities have not publicly disclosed any information about the identities of the infants or their families, and no arrests have been reported as part of the death investigation.

The law enforcement probe is ongoing.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.