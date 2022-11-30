Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post.

Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her from posting on social media about another woman. According to court documents, prosecutors also are seeking to impose a suspended sentence of up to nine months she was given last year.

In that case, Laughton was accused of texting 911 “for no emergency or police related matter” a dozen times between May and July 2021. Nine of the 12 charges were dropped, and on the others, she was ordered to perform community service, participate in a peer support program and remain on good behavior.