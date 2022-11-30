Macron visit comes amid defense, trade issues

While the visit will put on display the White House’s considerable hospitality apparatus, Macron arrives with grievances.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived in Washington Tuesday evening for the state visit. Thursday’s dinner will be preceded by meetings with US lawmakers and at NASA, to discuss US and French cooperation on space exploration, as well as a joint news conference with Biden.

President Biden will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron for the first White House state dinner in more than three years on Thursday, setting aside recent tensions with Paris over defense and trade issues to celebrate the oldest US alliance.

His government is angry about a new US climate law that Europeans say unfairly subsidizes North American electric-vehicle production. And France is still stinging over a surprise US and UK deal with Australia to build nuclear submarines that kneecapped Paris’s plans to sell Canberra diesel subs.

For Biden, however, the dinner is the culmination of one of the most successful stretches of his presidency. Macron’s visit follows midterm elections earlier this month in which voters rebuked the US president’s archrival, Donald Trump, allowing Democrats to outperform expectations. Biden then met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia, where the two men agreed to ease tensions between their countries.

US officials sought to downplay any strains in the relationship between Biden and Macron, who also enjoyed a state visit in 2018 under Trump, ahead of Thursday’s meetings.

“This visit really largely serves as a celebration of the strong footing of this relationship — one that is well rooted in our history from the very beginnings of our country, while also oriented squarely toward the future,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said Monday.

France, he said, has been a key US partner to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region and in combating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The president felt that this was exactly the right and the most appropriate country to start with for state visits,” he said.

Analysts see head start for Democrats in Ga. runoff

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker was being swamped by negative television ads. His Democratic opponents were preparing to flood the polls for early voting as soon as doors opened. After being hit by fresh allegations of carpetbagging, he was left with just over a week to make his final appeals to voters in the runoff for Georgia’s Senate seat.

But for five days, Walker was off the campaign trail.

The decision to skip campaigning over the crucial Thanksgiving holiday weekend has Walker’s Republican allies airing frustrations and concerns about his campaign strategy in the final stretch of the overtime election against Senator Raphael Warnock.

Democrats, they point out, have gotten a head start on Republicans in their early-voting push and are drowning out the GOP on the airwaves — outspending them 2-to-1. With less than a week to go, time is running out fast for Walker to make inroads with the moderate conservatives who did not support him during the general election.

“We almost need a little bit more time for Herschel’s campaign to get everything off the ground,” said Jason Shepherd, the former chair of the Cobb County Republican Party, pointing to the transition from a general election campaign to a runoff sprint. Notably, the runoff campaign was cut from nine weeks to four by a Republican-backed law passed last year.

“I think we’re behind the eight ball on this one,” Shepherd added.

Shepherd said Walker’s decision not to campaign during Thanksgiving was just one troubling choice. He also pointed to a series of mailers sent by the Georgia Republican Party encouraging voters to find their polling places that contained broken QR codes as examples of poor organizing. And he raised concern about the steady stream of advertisements supporting Warnock, a first-term senator and pastor, on conservative talk radio and contemporary Christian stations.

Both Democrats and Republicans note that they are far from counting Walker out. The race remains within the margin of error, according to recent polling. Democrats outspent Republicans in the general election, too, pouring in more than $100 million, compared with $76 million spent by Republicans.

Still, Walker, the former football star, won 1.9 million votes earlier this month — landing 37,000 votes short of Warnock and roughly 60,000 votes shy of the 50 percent threshold that would have won the election outright.

His campaign has been one of the most turbulent in recent memory: Walker was found to have lied or exaggerated details about his education, his business, his charitable giving, and his work in law enforcement. He acknowledged a history of violent and erratic behavior, tied to a mental illness, and did not dispute an ex-wife’s accusation of assault. Two women claimed that he had urged them to have abortions, although he ran as a staunchly antiabortion candidate. He denied their accounts. He regularly delivered rambling speeches, which Democrats widely circulated with glee.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Herschel Walker might be the most flawed Republican nominee in the nation this year,” said Rick Dent, a media consultant who has worked for candidates from both parties and plans to vote for Warnock.

Still, despite all their spending against Walker, Dent said, Democrats “have not been able to shake him yet.”

With the Democrats’ majority in the US Senate already secured, both parties have struggled to frame the race in all-or-nothing terms. Still, the runoff will determine whether Democrats win a 51st seat, perhaps easing the path for some judicial appointments. It will also cement the Democrats’ status as competitors in a onetime Republican stronghold.

The super PAC aligned with Senate Democrats said Wednesday that it will spend nearly $6 million on a tough television ad focused on the allegations of physical violence and abuse against Walker. The advertisement strikes a somber tone, quoting Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, his son Christian, and an ex-girlfriend, all saying that Walker threatened them. It concludes, “Herschel Walker doesn’t belong in the Senate.”

Walker’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

McConnell, McCarthy blast Trump’s dinner

WASHINGTON — The top two Republicans in Congress on Tuesday condemned former president Donald Trump’s recent dinner with a white nationalist, with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, warning that keeping such company could end a presidential candidate’s White House ambitions.

“There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy,” McConnell told reporters. “And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.”

The comments came nearly a week after reports that Trump — who announced his presidential candidacy for 2024 this month — met with hip-hop artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and far-right activist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. McConnell did not mention Trump by name but joined a small group of Republicans who recently condemned the controversial meeting.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, who hopes to win enough votes to be speaker of the House during the next congressional term, criticized Trump’s decision without attacking the former president directly.

“The president can have meetings with who he wants,” the lawmaker said Tuesday at the White House following a meeting between President Biden and congressional leaders. “But I don’t think anybody should have a meeting with Nick Fuentes. And his views are nowhere within the Republican Party or within this country itself.”

McCarthy falsely claimed that Trump condemned Fuentes’s rhetoric.

After a reporter corrected McCarthy, noting that Trump neither condemned Fuentes or his ideology, the lawmaker condemned Fuentes’s worldview himself.

“Well, I condemn his ideology,” he said. “It has no place in society at all.”

Ye recently lost billions of dollars of net worth after businesses cut ties with him for repeatedly making antisemitic remarks. Fuentes has espoused racist and antisemitic views, endorsed segregation, attacked immigrants, and made light of the Holocaust. He has been labeled a white supremacist leader by the Anti-Defamation League, which he denies.

While some GOP lawmakers told reporters that there is no room in their party for antisemitic and white supremacist views in recent days, many of these Republicans — including rumored White House hopefuls — refrained from addressing Trump directly. Instead, they criticized Fuentes and those who advised Trump to meet with the Holocaust denier.

