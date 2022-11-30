Prince William and Kate just landed in Boston. See photos and videos of their arrival.

Prince William and Kate officially landed in Boston Wednesday afternoon ahead of a three-day trip leading up to Friday’s Earthshot Prize event.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker greeted the couple upon their arrival. Next, they’ll join Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at a press conference on City Hall Plaza.
See photos from their arrival in Boston and preparations for their first public engagement in the city.
Royal visit: William and Kate arriving in Boston https://t.co/uxoRud5OEo— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) November 30, 2022
The Union Jack going up on Boston City Hall Plaza ahead of the Prince of Princess of Wales visit this afternoon.— Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) November 30, 2022
First time Prince William and Kate have visited the United States in eight years #WCVB pic.twitter.com/BdmxqhR4aU
A sneak peek of 👑Prince William and Princess Kate’s visit to Boston: Last night, finalists for the @EarthshotPrize were projected on Faneuil Hall. 🌎♻️ pic.twitter.com/35UJnK49J6— Shanna Kelly (@shannakelly_19) November 30, 2022
