fb-pixel Skip to main content

Prince William and Kate just landed in Boston. See photos and videos of their arrival.

By Shealagh Sullivan Globe Correspondent,Updated November 30, 2022, 10 minutes ago
The British Airways plane carrying Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales arrived at Logan Airport on Wednesday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Associated Press

Prince William and Kate officially landed in Boston Wednesday afternoon ahead of a three-day trip leading up to Friday’s Earthshot Prize event.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker greeted the couple upon their arrival. Next, they’ll join Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at a press conference on City Hall Plaza.

See photos from their arrival in Boston and preparations for their first public engagement in the city.

Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales were greeted by Governor Charlie Baker at Logan Airport.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales arrived at Logan Airport. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video