Jaylen Brown needs to ‘step up’

The Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving embraced following Game Four of the first round of the NBA playoff series, April 25. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

I applaud Dan Shaughnessy’s column (”Brown’s actions in conflict with his words”) commenting on Celtics’ Jaylen Brown’s recent conduct with respect to Kanye “Ye” West and Kyrie Irving. Where there is bigotry and hatred, ambiguity has no place. It must be denounced for what it is and Brown did not do so. I am 77 years old and have been a Celtics fan for about 67 years. Bill Russell is my hero and he suffered in Boston because of his race. He was the first Black head coach of a major professional sports team. The Celtics were the first NBA team to have five Black starters. Jaylen Brown’s efforts to support Ye and Irving are a betrayal of the Celtics’ tradition. Brown needs to step up and be worthy of that tradition.