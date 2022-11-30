Why racism is a public health crisis

Living in racist communities can shorten the lives of both Black and White people. While racism was already known to affect public health, a 2016 University of California, Berkeley study was the first to look at how White people’s racial bias affects the health of the community at large, among both those on the receiving end of racist ideas and those harboring them. Monica Wang of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research breaks down the results from this study and the possible reasons for its findings.