A rounded wall kicks off the design of a Rutland Square remodel

BEFORE: Prior to the renovation, the entry door opened into a dark hall that cut off the kitchen at the back of the unit from the living and dining area in the front.

“The existing curved wall next to the entrance that led to the kitchen was the cue for the entire concept,” Yadollahpour said. “We gutted everything else.”

Architect Nima Yadollahpour loves a curve. So, when the ONY Architecture principal realized that the rounded wall in this South End condo’s kitchen would have to remain (the flip side is a common area landing), he ran with it.

AFTER: The island, painted light gray with a satin finish, offers extra counter space, openings for two stools and a microwave drawer. ONY Architecture

The 1,531-square-foot two-bedroom penthouse duplex is one of six units at 50-52 Rutland Square, an 1860 redbrick town house. Inside the airy fifth- and sixth-floor unit, rift-sawn white oak walls and floors envelop you, while sun streams in from either end. Embedding the new HVAC system in the ceiling freed up floor space, allowing Yadollahpour to widen the entry and enlarge the kitchen. “Now there’s a better connection physically and visually between the kitchen and living space,” the architect said.

A large closet and full bath sit across from the entry door, while that original curved wall, now clad in rift-sawn white oak, leads to the kitchen. Sleek, glossy white cabinetry stretches along three walls, and a rift-sawn white oak soffit snakes around the top of the room. Appliances include a Wolf cooktop and Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer, and 102-bottle wine fridge. A furniture-like island with softly rounded corners is the centerpiece.

Yadollahpour replicated the curved, rift-sawn white oak kitchen wall in the living room, where it unfurls as asymmetrical bookshelves flanking a wood-burning fireplace with a striking black-honed granite surround. “I wanted the oak to seem like wrapping paper that tears apart to reveal the shelves,” Yadollahpour said.

BEFORE: In the living room, sunlight was constrained by wooden shutters that made the room seem heavy. ONY Architecture

BEFORE: The renovation removed this curve by the fireplace. ONY Architecture

AFTER: The rift-sawn white oak floor has a whitewash finish. ONY Architecture

A white, vertical, slatted screen lines the staircase to the second level. Then, the rift-sawn white oak ribbon picks back up, winding its way into the primary bedroom. Like the living room below it, the bedroom features a bay window overlooking the picturesque street. Clean-lined, push-front cabinetry provides ample clothing storage. The second bedroom boasts a similar setup.

BEFORE: The stairs were standard wood railings with white balusters. ONY Architecture

AFTER: The frameless tempered glass panel rail on the second level keeps the space feeling very open. The lower glass panel is removable so large furniture can make its way upstairs. ONY Architecture

Both bedrooms access a spacious bath that has a double vanity with a teak countertop, as well as a walk-in shower, water closet, and laundry. A full stair sweeps up to a private roof deck with spectacular city views, and back at ground level is a full parking space.

BEFORE: A look at the primary suite before the renovation reflects a more traditional color scheme and layout. ONY Architecture

AFTER: The upper-level bath has a double vanity with vessel sinks and a teak countertop. The backsplash is a textural charcoal tile and on the floor, large format porcelain tiles resemble concrete. ONY Architecture

Arianna Brown of Compass has listed the property for $2,265,000.

See more photos of the property below:

AFTER: A large closet and full bath with a walk-in shower and teak storage units are located across from the entry door. ONY Architecture

AFTER: The curve at the entrance is graciously replicated in several places in the unit. ONY Architecture

AFTER: The second bedroom also works well as office. ONY Architecture

Marni Elyse Katz captures good design. Send comments to Address@globe.com.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.