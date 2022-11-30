Boston Athletic Association appoints Jack Fleming as new president and chief executive

The Boston Athletic Association will replace 11-year president Tom Grilk with another veteran of the organization, announcing Wednesday that Jack Fleming has been named president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Fleming has been the chief operating officer of the BAA, which organizes and manages the Boston Marathon, since 2017 and has been with the organization since 1992 in a variety of roles within the communications, marketing, and sponsorship departments. He has been serving as interim CEO since May 1, 2022. Grilk stepped down in February.
“It is an honor to guide the Boston Athletic Association as we embark together on our next chapter, building upon our 135-year history,” Fleming said in a statement.
“The BAA has long been a leader in the sport of running and within Greater Boston. I have witnessed the unifying power that running can have in our community and look forward to a renewed and reenergized focus on our events, community initiatives, and programming. The entire BAA team is committed to finding new and innovative ways we can lead and grow the sport as one.”
The appointment of Fleming follows a five-month national search by the BAA board of directors.
“After a thorough process featuring a group of diverse candidates from across the country with various backgrounds, our board decided that Jack was the best person for our organization base on his in-depth knowledge of the industry, the BAA in particular, our athletes, and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Michael P. O’Leary, chairman of the BAA board. “We are confident in Jack’s ability to take on this next challenge and thrive, moving our mission forward.”