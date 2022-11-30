Boston Athletic Association appoints Jack Fleming as new president and chief executive

The Boston Athletic Association will replace 11-year president Tom Grilk with another veteran of the organization, announcing Wednesday that Jack Fleming has been named president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Fleming has been the chief operating officer of the BAA, which organizes and manages the Boston Marathon, since 2017 and has been with the organization since 1992 in a variety of roles within the communications, marketing, and sponsorship departments. He has been serving as interim CEO since May 1, 2022. Grilk stepped down in February.

“It is an honor to guide the Boston Athletic Association as we embark together on our next chapter, building upon our 135-year history,” Fleming said in a statement.