The Celtics had some royal guests Wednesday — Prince William and Kate

When the arena’s lights were turned out prior to the national anthem, Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum walked over and shook hands with the prince and princess, too.

William and Kate walked to their seats positioned between the team benches about a half-hour before tip-off, and there was little reaction in the half-full arena. The couple was flanked by luminaries including Mayor Michelle Wu, Attorney General and Governor-elect Maura Healey, and Celtics co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will have a packed schedule during their three-day visit to Boston, but on Wednesday night they took the chance to kick back, as they settled into courtside seats for the Celtics’ game against the Heat at TD Garden.

Advertisement

Then the game began, and Tatum threw down a powerful one-handed dunk on Boston’s first possession. Moments later he was fouled as he hit a deep 3-pointer directly in front of the prince and princess.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The prince and princess were introduced to the crowd during a timeout early in the second quarter. They received a generally warm reaction, but there were some boos sprinkled in. When the couple was shown again on the arena’s video board a few minutes later, the reaction was similar, and then it was followed by some scattered “USA!” chants.

This is believed to be the first NBA game Prince and Princess of Wales have attended since watching LeBron James and the Cavaliers face the Nets in 2014.

Prior to the game, William and Kate met with representatives from the Celtics Shamrock Foundation, and Pagliuca showed them the “Curbside Care” mobile unit, which will provide streamlined care to mothers and infants in the first six weeks of life from underserved communities.

Throughout the game, the Celtics said, there would be nods to the Earthshot Prize, environmental awards founded by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in 2020 that will be given to a group of innovators in a ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.