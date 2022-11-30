Celtics’ Robert Williams scrimmages during shootaround as team remains cautious with return

The Celtics are expected to be cautious with Williams’s recovery and the timetable has likely been pushed back because of the team’s 17-4 start without him.

Celtics center Robert Williams, who has missed the first 21 games following September knee surgery, was scrimmaging Wednesday during Celtics shootaround. The Celtics have not given a timetable on a potential Williams return, but he was expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks when the surgery was reported.

“He’s getting stronger,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He’s doing a great job. The staff is going a great job making sure he’s getting into game shape and mentally making sure he feels comfortable. It’s about making sure physically he’s good and just making sure his conditioning is right.”

Williams missed time last April after tearing his meniscus in his left knee but returned for the NBA Finals, although at less than 100 percent. This surgery was on the same knee. Williams has been more visible around the team in recent weeks.

