Division 2 Super Bowl: Matthew Kelley expected to make a huge impact for King Philip vs. Catholic Memorial

“Matt has gone from as a junior being a special teams guy for us and coming in on Falcon, which is like our dime package, to now he’s a three-way starter and has a huge role for us,” Lee said.

Now a senior captain, Kelley has been asked to make a larger impact in each phase of the game.

As a junior, Matthew Kelley’s number was called for specific roles. King Philip football coach Brian Lee tasked Kelley with kicking field goals and put him into the lineup as a sixth cornerback when opposing offenses were up against likely passing situations.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 175-pound Kelley is a big reason second-seeded KP (9-2) is heading back to Gillette Stadium to face fourth-seeded Catholic Memorial (11-0) in the Division 2 Super Bowl Saturday (8 p.m.), the Warriors’ fifth championship appearance since 2016.

Kelley booted a career-best 46-yard field goal and plucked a game-sealing interception to propel KP to a 17-10 state semifinal victory over No. 14 Bishop Feehan. That win set up the D2 rematch against CM, which rode a 28-point second half to a a 42-18 victory last December to capture the program’s first state championship in 43 years.

Although KP features a run-first offense, Kelley has been the favorite target for junior quarterback Thomas McLeish (60 of 117 passes, 764 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INT). Kelley leads the team in receptions (15), receiving yards (195) and receiving touchdowns (2) in addition to kicking six field goals and 34 extra points.

Defensively, he’s tallied 15 tackles and a team-best four pass breakups at cornerback to go with his lone interception against Feehan.

“He’s had some big plays for us on both sides of the ball and some huge field goals,” Lee said. “His play is something that we’ve leaned on.”

Kelley is hardly the only KP player that embodies toughness, versatility and unselfishness — three qualities that have been a staple of the Warriors’ program throughout its consistent run of Super Bowl appearances.

KP has plenty of stars, though none shine brighter than the rest. The offense runs through a trio of senior backs, Kyle Abbott (142 carries, 846 yards, 8 TDs), Will Astorino (80 carries, 470 yards, 10 TDs) and Rudy Gately (64 carries, 313 yards, 3 TDs), the latter two both amassed 100 rushing yards in the Warriors’ 29-28 Thanksgiving loss to Franklin.

Senior Chris Sesay, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound right tackle is the lynchpin for KP’s offensive line, which includes junior right guard Logan Van Vaerenewyck (6-3, 285), senior center Michael Murphy (6-0, 235), junior left guard Sean King (6-0, 260) and junior left tackle Luke Danson (6-2, 225).

“[King Philip is] very well-coached,” said CM coach John DiBiaso. “We know that they don’t make mistakes, they don’t beat themselves, and they’re very talented, so we expect nothing less than a great effort from them and hopefully we can match it.”

CM hasn’t had trouble matching opponents in a few years; the Knights enter Saturday with a state-best 28-game win streak that dates back to December 2019. Like KP, the Knights’ offense favors a rushing attack behind senior tailbacks Datrell Jones and Carson Harwood.

While the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Jones and 6-foot-1, 220-pound Harwood provide different challenges — the Boston College-bound Jones has electrifying speed and Harwood is a bruiser unafraid of contact— both are capable of breaking free for touchdown runs on every carry.

Between those two in the backfield and another pair of seniors, quarterback JC Petrongolo and wideout Jaedn Skeete (Boston College commit) leading CM’s passing attack, Lee admits there’s a lot that goes into drawing up a defensive scheme to slow down the Knights.

“First you start with praying,” quipped Lee. “You’ve got to pray a little bit and pray that something will happen and we’ll play our best game. After that, you look at it and it’s kind of like a pick your poison. It’s a ton of preparation to try to think about slowing them down.”

Lee is hopeful that KP will benefit from playing in close games en route to Gillette. Seven of the Warriors’ past nine games were decided by 10 points or fewer, a stark contrast from CM averaging 40.5 points per game while allowing an average of 11.5.

“[CM] has beaten everybody and has scored a ton of points and has a lot of high-caliber talent and kids going to play at different schools, so we should be the underdog and we expected it to be that way,” Lee said.

“It’s what do you do about it now. Does that mean you’re going to lay down and give up, or does that mean you’re going to show up and play your best football and do the best job that you can and try to slow them down and make it a game.”