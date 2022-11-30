Division 7 Super Bowl: Familiar foes will square off against one another when St. Bernard’s and West Boylston vie for D7 state title

The two programs, who compete for a Division 7 Super Bowl at 3 p.m. on Friday at Gillette Stadium, are separated by a mere 18 miles and have worked together in the past.

“I know who I’m going up against,” he said. “They’re very hardworking and they’re good kids.”

When St. Bernard’s tackle Rocco LaMonicalines up for the first play from scrimmage on Friday, he’ll be looking at familiar faces across the West Boylston line.

Over the summer, both groups took part in offseason workouts at the St. Bernard’s activity center in Fitchburg. St. Bernard’s head coach Tom Bingham and West Boylston coach Michael Ross have become friends over years. They have coached against each other and developed a mutual respect for each other’s team.

“[West Boylston] plays the game the right way,” Bingham said. “There’s a reason they all work out together over the winter; they run a great program and they’re really good kids.”

West Boylston might have good kids, but those kids will still be competing as hard as they can on Friday afternoon to win a D7 title.

For West Boylston lineman Jake O’Brien, facing another Central Massachusetts team he knows well only heightens the excitement for his team, even though they’ve been ready for this moment since their youth football days.

“We’ve all been talking about going to Gillette and playing on the biggest stage since we were that young,” he said. “It’s crazy and going against these guys that we’ve had a little rivalry with the past few years is insane. We love it.”

Last year, the Lions scored a 29-8 first-round win to knock St. Bernard’s out of the playoffs. Two seasons ago, it was the Bernardians who earned a 42-19 win during the Fall II season in the spring of 2021 in what was the only game that season for both teams.

“It’ll be nice being able to play them in the Super Bowl,” LaMonica said. “Get a little revenge maybe.”

Both lines know that when they line up, their opponent will be running the ball, and while the Bernardians have the size advantage, West Boylston will look to be quicker and make holes for running backs Jamie McNamara and Bobby Humphrey.

“We know it’s going to be a tough physical game and that’s how we usually like to play,” said Lions’ sophomore lineman Jack Smith.

Ross is counting on his team to be tough and said that while they might not have as much size, with no lineman over six feet tall, they’re “technical” and “quick” on the line.

On the other side of the ball, the bigger Bernardians know the drive of West Boylston far too well to dismiss their toughness.

“It just comes down to who wants it more? Who does the little things right?” said St. Bernard’s center Darnell Woodson. “They really show the size doesn’t matter when it comes to playing as a team.”

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.