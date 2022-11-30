On the golden anniversary of high school Super Bowls in Massachusetts, its creators savor a dream come true

As luck would have it, a sunny afternoon graced that inaugural Super Bowl Saturday on Dec. 2, 1972, when Catholic Memorial and Swampscott squared off in Division 2, followed by Brockton and Newton in Division 1 at Boston University’s Nickerson Field.

It was the dawn of a new era in Massachusetts high school football.

As they settled into their press box seats, Bill Abramson and Marvin Pave, boyhood chums at Milton High (Class of 1961), beamed with pride. They couldn’t believe their dream to have Massachusetts decide its state football champions in a one-game playoff was about to come to fruition.

Advertisement

Previously, champions had been decided by newspaper polls.

“It was all a bit surreal,’’ recalled the 78-year-old Pave as he sat next to Abramson, 79, in the booth of a Milton restaurant for Sunday brunch, reminiscing about the 50-year anniversary and how they had worked feverishly to make it a reality.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I remember I was a bit nervous because it was the first game and I was hoping that nothing would go wrong,’’ said Pave, who covered both games for the Globe. Abramson wrote a sidebar for the Globe on the Brockton-Newton game. “As it turned out, it was a sunny day. They had pretty good crowds and the other part of it was, they were fantastic games, so how could you not enjoy covering them?”

This weekend, the MIAA will crown eight divisional champions, with live-stream televised games from Gillette Stadium.

It will be the culmination of a statewide tournament implemented two years ago along with a revamped power ranking designed to set the 16-team fields in each division.

And in the 50th year, Pave, a longtime Newton resident, and Abramson, residing in Middleborough, will get to see their alma mater, Milton, make its first Bowl appearance, when the top-seeded Wildcats (11-0) take on No. 6 Wakefield (12-0) for the Division 3 title Saturday (5:30 p.m.).

Advertisement

“It’s about time, wouldn’t you say?’’ Abramson said with a chuckle. “That’s why the Super Bowls are so important — it’s what it means to the players, the coaches, it’s what it means to the communities. It’s what makes it so special.”

A longtime writer at the Herald Traveler who later was the sports editor at the Brockton Enterprise, Abramson leaned on his background in mathematics. In the summer of 1971, he and Pave crunched the numbers from two decades of the state’s high school football records, results, and schedules.

Their rating system took into account the strength or weakness of an opponent, ranking teams in descending order by their won-loss percentage and then assigning each team a value, based upon where they ranked. If a Super Bowl had been held in 1971, Walpole and Newton would have met in the Division 1, with Swampscott and Winchester in Division 2.

“The system that we proposed, it worked because the best teams were the ones that were getting picked,” Abramson said.

The two approached Brookline football coach Ed Schluntz, head of the state’s football coaches association, and Catholic Memorial coach Jim O’Connor with the idea. “We were all for it,’’ recalled Schluntz, now 96, who later chaired the Super Bowl committee for 10 years.

“It made a lot of sense to us.”

One night later, the athletic directors unanimously approved the proposal in Framingham. The campaign started to gain traction but, without any promise of a venue with an artificial turf field, the Massachusetts Secondary School Principals Association (precursor to the MIAA) was not likely to be swayed.

Advertisement

Meticulously prepared, Abramson and Pave were caught off guard as they were about to make a presentation to the principals. An Eastern Mass. coach pulled them aside and posed a question along with a warning. “What about Western Mass.?” the coach asked. “You will get a question about that, and if you don’t have an answer, you’re going to lose the vote, 3 to 2.”

Abramson didn’t waste any time finding a solution. “I ran to a phone booth and called Dr. Edward Steitz, the athletic director at Springfield College,” he said. “They had just put in artificial turf on its football field. I asked him if he was interested in hosting two Super Bowl games pitting Central and Western Mass. teams and he said, ‘Sure, no problem!’ ” Abramson said. “So I had my answer.”

On Oct. 20, 1971, the MSSPA lifted a postseason ban established in 1958 — but it was not put into play until the following year, after a year of study. “It was pretty clear sailing,” said Schluntz. “No one opposed it, at all.”

The selection of the first teams proved to be more problematic when the new ratings created a Division 1 regular-season rematch between Brockton and Newton. Brockton coach Armond Colombo initially felt Natick was a worthy opponent, but eventually warmed to the idea of playing Newton in the inaugural title game.

Advertisement

“We went through the season trusting the numbers, just like we did this year,” said recently retired Brockton coach Peter Colombo, who played quarterback and kicker for his father in the inaugural Division 1 Super Bowl.

“That’s the controversy of the numbers that are created when you go through a mathematical equation to solve whose better than who, that’s not what football is. Football is decided on the field.”

In the morning, Swampscott (10-0) defeated CM (9-1), 28-21, with Don Page running for a pair of 42-yard touchdowns in the first half.

In the afternoon, the Boxers (9-0) survived a game effort by Newton (7-2), pulling out a 16-14 victory, in large part due to Peter Colombo’s 27-yard field goal that gave Brockton a 10-0 halftime lead. It was enough of a buffer for Brockton to withstand a fumble and two second-half touchdowns by Newton.

Afterward, Armond Colombo went on a rant, telling reporters, “They didn’t deserve to be here! . . . If Newton had won it, it would’ve been an injustice.”

Newton coach Jim Ronayne offered a rebuttal: “I don’t think much of all this ranting and raving about how bad the rating system is. After all, [Colombo] only beat a third-place team, 16-14.”

In the Division 1 Central/Western Mass. Super Bowl held at Springfield College’s Benedum Field, Mike LaSorsa scored 16 of Fitchburg’s points on a pair of touchdown runs of 2 and 12 yards and a pair of 2-point conversion runs in a 22-6 victory over Greenfield. In Division 2, East Longmeadow scored a 10-7 victory over Shrewsbury after Rand Willard, who had not attempted a field goal, made a 30-yarder with eight seconds left.

Advertisement

“Not only did we have great weather and a good turnout,” Pave said, “we had some great games — some classic games.”

Could anyone a half-century ago ever imagine the Super Bowls would get any better or bigger?

“Oh, no, but we always had our eyesight set on the whole state,” Schluntz said. “With the number of districts and [adding] a couple of rounds, so that the winners would have to win more than a couple of games, two games at least. But we just kept working to make it better and better.”

















Michael Vega can be reached at michael.vega@globe.com.