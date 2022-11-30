MassMutual will be first sponsor to have logo on Red Sox’ uniforms

The foundations of the two companies will also partner on expanding the Boston Public School’s Fenway Park Learning Lab.

In addition, an 80-foot sized version of the company’s block-letter logo will replace the cursive “John Hancock” sign that sat atop Fenway Park’s center-field scoreboard the last 30 years, with smaller logo signage appearing elsewhere in the ballpark and on other Red Sox digital properties.

The Red Sox and MassMutual agreed to terms Wednesday on a 10-year deal that will make the Springfield-based insurer the Red Sox’ first uniform patch advertising sponsor.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

John Hancock opted out of its 30-year partnership with the Red Sox this summer.

“The Red Sox jersey is one of the most visible and central representations of the club, and it was important to us for the partner featured on it to have a deep understanding and appreciation for this region and community,” said Sam Kennedy, Red Sox president and CEO, in a press release heralding the pact. “MassMutual is the perfect match for us because they have strong Massachusetts roots and an appetite similar to our own to collaborate well beyond the jersey patch. While their logo will feature prominently at Fenway Park with signage in center field and their logo on the sleeve of our jerseys, it’s the work we will do together in our community that will truly bring to light our shared values.”

Sports Business Journal has reported that the Red Sox-MassMutual deal is worth approximately $170 million, with team-performance incentives that could boost the value to $20 million a year, or up to $200 million total.

MassMutual chairman Roger Crandall echoed Kennedy’s theme of community building.

“The Red Sox and MassMutual each share a long and storied history in Massachusetts,” said Crandall in the release. “For more than a century, we’ve been invited into many of the same homes, served many of the same families, and helped expand opportunities for many in the same cities and towns across New England and the nation. Now, we are thrilled to come together and partner with an organization that will not only help us dramatically expand our efforts to reach more people, but also shares the same enduring sense of interdependence, teamwork, and community.”

MassMutual was founded in 1851, the Red Sox 50 years later.

The Fenway Park Learning Lab, which was piloted this year, brings BPS students to the ballpark for experiential math, science, language arts, and history lessons. The team’s press release said the foundations aim to eventually ensure access to the program for all 6th-grade BPS students.

Patches will be new to Major League Baseball next season, with revenues headed to the ballclubs, not the players wearing the ads. In March, players agreed to them as part of the new collective bargaining agreement hammered out with the owners.

The patch will appear on one sleeve of both home and away uniforms.

There is a belief that TV close-ups of relatively static batters awaiting a pitch and a pitcher preparing to pitch could mean more screen time than other faster-moving sports such as the NBA – the Celtics wear a Vistaprint ad – and the NHL, which allowed patches at the start of this season. The Bruins wear a patch bearing the Rapid7 logo.

John Hancock’s presence on the Boston sports scene is rapidly disappearing. Soon after the Red Sox season ended on Oct. 5, its electrified sign came down. John Hancock was purchased by Canadian insurer Manulife 18 years ago.

John Hancock’s Red Sox sponsorship did not align with “future community investments” Manulife will make in its new “Impact Agenda,” chief executive Marianne Harrison explained in a staff-wide memo announcing the end of the Red Sox partnership in July.

“As our business evolves, so too must our partnerships to support our future business and growth goals,” Harrison wrote. “With an eye toward the opportunities yet to come, we are evaluating new partnerships to support our distribution team in the future.”

John Hancock also relinquished its longtime principal partnership with the Boston Marathon this year.

Harrison expressed pride in the company’s partnership with the Red Sox.

“We are so proud of our 30 years with the Red Sox and all the games, events, and historic moments that our iconic sign has lit up — from winning the 2004 playoff with heroics that broke the curse to unforgettable concerts by legendary artists,” Harrison wrote. “We’re planning an exciting new home for the sign and will share more details with you all very soon.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.